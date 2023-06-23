Despite Decreasing Inflation, July 4 Cookouts Will Still Cost More This Year

While the fireworks fill the nighttime sky, July 4 cookouts might have their own spectacular impact on consumers' wallets. Even though some economic indicators are showing positive news, consumers are not yet reaping those benefits when checking out at the grocery store. According to a recent Wells Fargo Agri-Food Institute report, the money spent on that summer holiday celebration will put a dent in your bank account.

Although the Wells Fargo report acknowledges that lessening inflation is good news, its impact is not having an immediate effect on this year's July 4 celebrations. Prices for sirloin steak, bread, potato chips, cookies, cheese, ice cream, and beer are higher. The various increases stem from supply issues, environmental impacts, and processing costs. Companies are choosing to pass along these increases to the consumer.

Some food cost news is positive. Sectors like eggs, milk, chicken, and ground beef appear to be better buys. Egg prices have dropped as the industry recovers from the Avian Flu outbreak. Ground beef might still be priced higher than in years past, but it is far less than the 2022 16% inflation rate. Even though ice cream prices are higher, milk costs less. Maybe it is time for consumers to learn to make homemade ice cream to save on spending.

Overall, it appears that July 4 cookouts will be more expensive. Whether consumers choose to splurge on a huge feast or cut back on the food spread remains to be seen.