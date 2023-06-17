Is It Safe To Eat A Curdled Cream Sauce?

Dairy and egg-based sauces, including béchamel and hollandaise, are an indulgent addition to many recipes. However, these sauces run the risk of breakage or curdling, which occurs when proteins come apart and join back together, leading to a lumpy, unappealing mess. The good news is that it's totally safe to eat a broken or curdled sauce, as they pose no food safety issues. The bad news is that curdled sauces may be so off-putting that you, your family, or your guests, lose all interest in eating them.

Dairy is prone to curdling because of its inherent makeup. Take milk, for instance, which consists of proteins, water, and fat. When milk is exposed to heat during the cooking process, these components separate and behave in some seemingly strange ways. For example, the proteins in milk will bind together after separating from the water, which leads to an unpleasant curdled texture. While this process is desired when making cheese, it's definitely not a welcomed sight when whipping up Eggs Benedict. And although the science behind curdled sauce is clear, how does it actually happen in the kitchen?