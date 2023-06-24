The Science Behind How Sour Cream Can Keep Guacamole Nice And Green

Suppose you've effectively figured out how to get avocados to ripen faster and successfully made a batch of your one-of-a-kind guacamole to bring to your friend's house for dinner the following night. How will you keep that creamy dip from turning five shades of brown before the main event? Avocados are one of those rare nutritious fruits that have a very specific window of ripeness of 2-3 days, so making your favorite recipes and keeping them fresh for an extended period of time can be a tad stressful, even for the most experienced home chefs.

Once your avocado flesh has been exposed to outside air and oxygen, the clock starts ticking down to the moment the shelf life of this delicious snack falls to the wayside. Indeed, the mixture of oxygen and specific compounds in an avocado's flesh leads to browning over time. Luckily you can fix this oxidation with one milk-based condiment — sour cream. By adding your guacamole into a resealable container and adding a sufficient layer of sour cream on top followed by plastic wrap, you're essentially closing off your guacamole from outside air exposure. Before we reveal other ways to keep your next batch of guacamole green for a longer period of time, let's discuss how sour cream works to protect your guacamole against discoloration.