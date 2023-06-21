The Unique Sporting History Behind The UK's Tottenham Cake

The history of certain foods overlaps with other elements of culture constantly. Different foods have been created to celebrate religious holidays, mark transition points in life, and even found their way into political moments (i.e. Gandhi's salt march, and Marie Antoinette's "Let them eat cake" moment). Sports share their own sizable Venn diagram of culture with food as well.

One lesser-known instance of this is the Tottenham cake. It's a simple sponge cake with pink icing, and either sprinkles or shredded coconut on top. Tottenham cake is widely available in the U.K., and it owes its name and legacy to the North London town of Tottenham, part of what is today the Greater London area.

The cake is forever tied to the successes of the English soccer club Tottenham Hotspur F.C. — colloquially known as Spurs — because it was supposedly given out for free after the team won the prestigious knockout tournament FA Cup back in 1901. This was the first-ever FA Cup win for the small team, and the free cake made that historic victory all the sweeter.