The Adorable Hack For Creating A Star Piping Tip With A Ziploc Bag
Everyone deserves their dream cake, and you don't have to be an expert cake decorator to give that to the loved ones in your life. It might seem like an intimidating project, but there are tons of great cake hacks you'll wish you knew sooner that can make it a breeze.
One of the easiest ways to spruce up a classic layer cake is to give it a fancy icing decoration on top. The best part about this is you don't even need any specialty tools to do it. All it really takes is a plastic bag and a pair of scissors to start piping out icing stars like a pro.
Star piping tips are one of the best ways to create a variety of different frosting decorations. Whether you want to cover every inch of your cake, or just add some stylish touches, the star tip allows for your creativity to reach the next level. However, you don't need to go out and buy a whole set of piping tips to do this either. By cutting a plastic bag carefully and correctly you can easily achieve those high-quality results with a few household items.
How to make an easy star piping tip
To make a piping bag with a star tip you'll need to start with a plastic freezer bag. You can use any bag that you'd like, but freezer bags are thicker and will run a smaller chance of bursting while you squeeze out the icing. You'll also need some clear plastic tape that you'll use to reinforce your piping tip, and a pair of scissors.
Start by laying the bag out flat with a corner in front of you. Then take a piece of clear plastic tape, cover the corner of the bag with it, and wrap the extra tape around the other side of the bag. Flip the bag over and repeat this step. The tape should help stiffen the plastic enough that it will give a solid texture to your icing as it comes out of the bag.
Cut a small tip off the corner of the bag with your scissors. Then, cut two small triangles out of that tip — it should look similar to a "W" or "M" depending on how it's cut — and you're ready to add your icing. From there, it's smart to use a piece of parchment paper to practice your icing. This will help you make fewer mistakes on the cake itself and save you the trouble of starting over from scratch.
Other cake decorating tips to keep in mind
You might be all set to use your star tip now, but that doesn't mean there aren't other elements to keep in mind when decorating your cake. One important step is to make sure that you don't start decorating your cake until the layers have cooled. Otherwise, your icing is likely to melt on contact and wilt your icing flowers.
Another important step is to apply a crumb coat. This is simply an extra-thin layer of icing that covers the surface of the cake. Its purpose is to catch and hold any stray crumbs that might come off during icing and keep your outer decorative layer pristine. Just apply a bit of icing, and spread it around the surface of the cake. Scrape off any excess, and then put it all in the refrigerator or freezer to harden slightly before applying the final frosting.
Another easy way to decorate a cake with color and pizzazz is to use sprinkles. Sprinkles can cling to frosting easily, and will add color and texture to your cake's exterior. Add a decorative edging or other flair with your star piping tip and you'll have an exquisite cake with minimal effort.