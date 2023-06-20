The Adorable Hack For Creating A Star Piping Tip With A Ziploc Bag

Everyone deserves their dream cake, and you don't have to be an expert cake decorator to give that to the loved ones in your life. It might seem like an intimidating project, but there are tons of great cake hacks you'll wish you knew sooner that can make it a breeze.

One of the easiest ways to spruce up a classic layer cake is to give it a fancy icing decoration on top. The best part about this is you don't even need any specialty tools to do it. All it really takes is a plastic bag and a pair of scissors to start piping out icing stars like a pro.

Star piping tips are one of the best ways to create a variety of different frosting decorations. Whether you want to cover every inch of your cake, or just add some stylish touches, the star tip allows for your creativity to reach the next level. However, you don't need to go out and buy a whole set of piping tips to do this either. By cutting a plastic bag carefully and correctly you can easily achieve those high-quality results with a few household items.