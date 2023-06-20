The Easy Way To Ensure Your Chicken Thighs Are As Crispy As Possible

What makes a good chicken thigh? Some say it's the seasoning you use, while others say it's how you cook them. While these factors can play into what makes a chicken thigh delicious, we're focusing on the skin's crispiness. Granted, we don't mean making it like a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken but spotting crispy, golden skin on a chicken thigh is a surefire sign that you're about to be eating well.

So, how can you get the crispiest skin on your chicken thigh? There are a lot of tricks for making crispy chicken skin, ranging from overnight soaks in brine to baths in baking powder or beaten eggs. For a simple, no-hassle method that requires only basic motor skills, consider focusing on the skin itself. Before the chicken thighs go in the oven, air fryer, or onto the grill, you should work on stretching and smoothing the skin across each piece of chicken first. If you notice your chicken thigh has wrinkled skin, carefully pull it taut like you're trying to get a fitted sheet over your mattress.

Aside from giving a new meaning to playing with your food, what does stretching and smoothing the skin on your chicken thighs accomplish? The answer lies in how heat focuses on the skin rather than the meat inside.