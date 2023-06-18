Pizza Salads Are A Thing, But What Exactly Are They?

For most food lovers, pizza and salad are two entirely different meals. When you want something crisp and fresh after a long day at work you might opt for a spring green salad with asparagus. If you're in the mood for a meal full of melty cheese, baked bread, and Italian herbs, you're more likely to lean toward one of many homemade pizza and pizza dough recipes for weeknight dinner. Yet for those of us who have trouble deciding, a pizza salad combines the best of both worlds. Don't fret if you have zero knowledge about what constitutes a pizza salad. Let's get into the logistics.

In the most general sense, a pizza salad is a bed of greens and the cooked toppings of your favorite pizza combined together with a vinaigrette-style dressing. To add some relatable appeal, let's use a real-life example to make this unique pizza salad make more sense. If you and your friends order a pizza, yet you aren't in the mood for slice after slice of cheese, meat, and vegetable-covered bread, simply remove all of that flavor and eat those added extras with a side of greens instead. Voila! You now have a homemade pizza salad at your fingertips. Before we get into the different ways you can handcraft your very own pizza salad at home, how did this new and noteworthy salad first come to fruition?