The Valentine's Day Products You Can Expect At Aldi In 2023
It's never too early to get ahead on holiday planning — even if that holiday is Valentine's Day. Of course, we say this as some of us are frantically wrapping last-minute Christmas gifts. But even though the month of December isn't over yet, it sure is flying by amidst the craziness of the holiday season. While we will mourn the loss of holiday-themed products like Starbucks peppermint mochas and Aldi's candy cane almonds, it's almost time to welcome in a new season — and all the themed products that come with it. Move over Christmas because soon it's time for the chocolate-filled hearts and red roses of Valentine's Day to shine.
According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent almost $24 billion dollars last year for Valentine's Day, and 56% of that was spent on candy. Really, there's nothing like a big red box of chocolates to say I love you. So if you want to get ahead of the madness that is shopping for your friends and significant other for Valentine's, one popular marketplace just announced its lineup of special Valentine's Day treats is already coming to stores in early January. For those that don't want to wait until February 14 to treat themselves to a red velvet cake and a box of truffles, don't worry, Aldi says you don't have to.
The heart of Valentine's Day is the chocolate, right?
On January 4, Aldi will start rolling out its special collection of Valentine's Day treats. According to Brand eating, the supermarket chain has a wide variety of options for anyone — whether you're wanting to splurge or keep things small.
For those lovers of chocolate, you already know this holiday is for you. Aldi will have products like Choceur Valentine's mini chocolates available for just $2.40, a Choceur chocolate big box for $9.99, and even Turin Fireball-flavored chocolates for $6.99. (For those that want a little hint of spice.) In addition to other Choceur products, which are popular for their balance of quality and affordability per the Aldi website, the chain will also carry selections from Russell Stover, such as the special red chocolate heart box for $9.98.
If you're looking for a fun treat for the classroom, some kid-friendly options available this year are the Betty Crocker Valentine's Fruit Roll-Ups for $5.98 and a Lik-m-aid Fun Dip Valentine for $3.68. Lastly, for you hopeless romantics, indulgent picks like specially-selected Belgian cocoa-dusted truffles will be on sale for $3.49, as well as offerings of red velvet & cinnamon coffee cake bites for $4.39. So, no matter who your Valentine is this year, chances are you can find a little something for them at Aldi.