The Valentine's Day Products You Can Expect At Aldi In 2023

It's never too early to get ahead on holiday planning — even if that holiday is Valentine's Day. Of course, we say this as some of us are frantically wrapping last-minute Christmas gifts. But even though the month of December isn't over yet, it sure is flying by amidst the craziness of the holiday season. While we will mourn the loss of holiday-themed products like Starbucks peppermint mochas and Aldi's candy cane almonds, it's almost time to welcome in a new season — and all the themed products that come with it. Move over Christmas because soon it's time for the chocolate-filled hearts and red roses of Valentine's Day to shine.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent almost $24 billion dollars last year for Valentine's Day, and 56% of that was spent on candy. Really, there's nothing like a big red box of chocolates to say I love you. So if you want to get ahead of the madness that is shopping for your friends and significant other for Valentine's, one popular marketplace just announced its lineup of special Valentine's Day treats is already coming to stores in early January. For those that don't want to wait until February 14 to treat themselves to a red velvet cake and a box of truffles, don't worry, Aldi says you don't have to.