Aldi's Holiday Macarons Have Officially Arrived For The Festive Season
Who doesn't enjoy indulging a little during the holidays? Whether you opted for a second helping of your favorite creamy mashed potatoes recipe at Thanksgiving dinner or are currently sneaking another piece of peppermint bark for the third time this week, to some degree, everyone is guilty of falling into worthwhile food temptations during the months of November and December.
As you begin to make your extensive grocery list for Christmas dinner, the rising cost of food in America, confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, may have only reignited your commitment to cost-saving grocers like Aldi in securing this year's holiday refreshments. CNN notes how rising food prices have caused more consumers to switch to significantly cheaper, private, in-store labels and which Aldi specifically bases 90% of its products.
Even with inflation at our heels, those of us who enjoy the festive season don't let money stand in the way of our seasonal enjoyment. The National Retail Federation found 91% of Americans still plan on enjoying the winter holidays and Supermarket News confirms Aldi has not only promised to keep their low price guarantee amidst inflation, but the company continues to impress its fan base with seasonal confections. As December nears, Aldi fans are getting excited over a recent sighting of its private-label holiday macarons.
Holiday Macarons are back at Aldi
If you're not familiar with macarons, Culture Trip describes these culturally rich confections as light round egg white and almond flour cookies filled with delicate buttercream: They also have a long-winded history beginning in 8th century Italy. Besides Aldi's candy cane almonds arriving just in time for the holidays, @adventuresinaldi on Instagram recently spotted the discount grocer's holiday version of the colorful meringue treat. Based on a recent Instagram post, Aldi's Specially Selected macarons come in packs of 18 and include holiday flavors of chocolate hazelnut, peppermint, gingerbread, pistachio, chocolate orange, and vanilla. The Krazy Coupon Lady claims the price for a box of these holiday treats is $7.99 until December 20.
This isn't the first time Aldi has released these light round confections. In April of 2022, the Aldi Reviewer posted an in-depth take on the chain grocer's spring macaron assortment which included flavors like blood orange and coconut. If the holiday variety is anything like those offered in the Spring, you can expect a light, crispy cookie with a nice soft filling, reviewer-approved. If you're more of a chocolate person, Aldi has you covered with its seasonal Choceur peppermint chocolate and white chocolate with cookie bits bars also unveiled through Instagram. When you need to procure an assortment of seasonally appropriate foods, you may want to give Aldi a try this holiday season: Conduct your own personal taste test to see if the discount grocer meets your needs.