Aldi's Holiday Macarons Have Officially Arrived For The Festive Season

Who doesn't enjoy indulging a little during the holidays? Whether you opted for a second helping of your favorite creamy mashed potatoes recipe at Thanksgiving dinner or are currently sneaking another piece of peppermint bark for the third time this week, to some degree, everyone is guilty of falling into worthwhile food temptations during the months of November and December.

As you begin to make your extensive grocery list for Christmas dinner, the rising cost of food in America, confirmed by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, may have only reignited your commitment to cost-saving grocers like Aldi in securing this year's holiday refreshments. CNN notes how rising food prices have caused more consumers to switch to significantly cheaper, private, in-store labels and which Aldi specifically bases 90% of its products.

Even with inflation at our heels, those of us who enjoy the festive season don't let money stand in the way of our seasonal enjoyment. The National Retail Federation found 91% of Americans still plan on enjoying the winter holidays and Supermarket News confirms Aldi has not only promised to keep their low price guarantee amidst inflation, but the company continues to impress its fan base with seasonal confections. As December nears, Aldi fans are getting excited over a recent sighting of its private-label holiday macarons.