The Iconic Nesquik Cereal That Was Mysteriously Discontinued In The US

Most consumers these days associate Nesquik with chocolate milk. The brand is well known for its flavored milk products, most notably its bottled beverages and drink mixes. But in the late '90s and early aughts, Nesquik was also famous for its cereal. Nesquik's Quik Chocolate Powder was first introduced in 1948, and after several years of success, the product line was expanded to include bottled beverages in 1983. In 1990, cereal giant General Mills and Nestlé, the company behind Nesquik, joined forces to form Cereal Partners Worldwide, making products like Cheerios and Corn Flakes. Around 1997, the partnership also gave life to Nestlé Quik Cereal (which later became Nesquick Cereal).

As early commercials showcased, Nestlé Quik cereal was a crunchy sphere-shaped cereal made with Nestlé's signature milk chocolate flavor. Though many cereals created under Cereal Partner Worldwide went on to be commercial successes, the last time a Nesquik Cereal commercial seems to have aired in the U.S. was back in 2001. The product was allegedly discontinued in 2012, meaning it was only in American grocery stores for a little more than a decade.