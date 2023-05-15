Starbucks' Anti-Union Efforts May Be Working. Here's What We Know

Three Starbucks locations are looking to dissolve their unions and have recently filed decertification petitions to the National Labor Relations Board. The three locations are the Starbucks Reserve Roastery of New York City and two regular Starbucks locations in Buffalo and Rochester, New York (via Restaurant Dive).

One Starbucks Workers United representative told Quartz that the first of these decertification petitions was "caused by Starbucks' illegal union-busting campaign, plain and simple." Similarly, the union also expects the newest petition "to be dismissed over the company's alleged violations of labor law," as reported by Restaurant Dive.

These petitions are a sign that Starbucks' alleged union-busting efforts may be working. Since stores have started unionizing, Starbucks has allegedly tried to curb those efforts and stall further talks through methods such as walking away from negotiations. The company is also said to have terminated employees associated with unions while conversely granting additional privileges to new, non-union hires. Decertification petitions are only allowed to be filed a year or more after the original certification, with proof that roughly a third of the staff supports an effort to dissolve its union.