The Hot Sauce That Every Old Bay Lover Needs In Their Lives

If you've never tried Old Bay seasoning, you're missing out on one of the greatest meal enhancers of all time — specifically, it does wonders for seafood. This spicy, salty mixture of various herbs is commonly sprinkled over shellfish like shrimp and crabs, but there's no saying you can't add it to meats, vegetables, or any other dish your heart desires. And if you're a lover of spicy foods, you absolutely need Old Bay hot sauce in your life. McCormick, the brand that owns Old Bay, first launched the hot sauce back in 2020, but due to demand, it made its way to store shelves for good in 2021.

The popular seasoning was first developed in the Chesapeake Bay area, which explains how it became so commonly served on blue crabs. Spices like celery seed, paprika, and black pepper along with plenty of others give Old Bay its iconic taste, but if you'd rather have a saucy topping for your favorite dishes, enter the Old Bay hot sauce.