Costco's Frozen Strawberry Recall: The Hepatitis Risks You Need To Know

According to a March 16 FDA announcement, California Splendor has recalled select lots of its 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries due to the concern of a potential Hepatitis A exposure. This frozen fruit was sold at Costco warehouses in Los Angeles and Hawaii, as well as two San Diego Costco business centers. (To clarify, Costco business centers are different from warehouse stores. Generally, the business centers sell larger items for workplace settings.)

While California Splendor has recalled particular frozen strawberries sold at Costco business centers, Healthday adds that additional food stores have announced frozen strawberry recalls as well. Frozen organic strawberries packaged by Scenic Fruit and sold at Aldi and Trader Joe's have also been recalled. The FDA recommends throwing the fruit out or returning it to the place of purchase.

The FDA notes that Hepatitis A was not found on these frozen strawberries; the food recall is out of caution.