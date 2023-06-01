Tillamook Is Recalling Some Of Its Ice Cream Due To A Packaging Mistake

When an ice cream container says strawberry but the contents reveal rocky road, a mistake happened somewhere in the manufacturing process. According to the FDA, Tillamook has issued a voluntary recall of a particular ice cream offering due to mis-labeling. The particular recalled ice cream featured, "Tillamook Chocolate Peanut Butter carton sidewall but with a Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl lid" labeled lot TL-41-80, BB041324. The ice cream in the container was Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl. It appears that the approximate 1,400 impacted cartons were sold in at Safeway stores in Washington state and parts of Idaho. To clarify, the issue involves the container's mis-information, not an issue with the production of the ice cream itself.

The specific recall was due to the fact that the ice cream packaging does not declare wheat and soy, which is present in Tillamook Waffle Cone Swirl. Consumers with food allergies to these ingredients could experience a reaction. At present, no one has reported illness or adverse reactions due to the mis-labeling issue. The company suggests consumers dispose of the affected product or returning it to the store for a refund.

Food recalls occur because an item violates FDA's regulations. When the situation is uncovered, some brands may voluntarily choose to recall the offending item from store shelves. Occasionally, the FDA can mandate a recall. According to FDA data, there have 98 terminated food and beverage recalls through June 1. The topics include undeclared allergens, foreign objects, and potential listeria.