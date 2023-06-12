Panera Adds Ham & Gouda Melt To Popular Toasted Baguette Line

Lovers of Panera Bread were apparently pleased by the addition of Toasted Baguettes to the chain's menu, which first came onto the scene in January. According to a press release, the selection has become even broader thanks to the inclusion of the brand-new Black Forest Ham & Gouda Melt, which will be available at locations all over the country on June 22. However, members of the MyPanera loyalty program can take a bite even earlier, as they will be able to sample the new sandwich from June 12 to June 21 when they order digitally.

Besides Black Forest ham, this latest baguette sandwich includes smoked gouda, arugula, and the brand's country mustard. The condiment was developed by Panera's chefs using three distinct mustards for a nuanced fusion of flavors.

Commenting on the launch, Panera's Chief Brand & Concept Officer Eduardo Luz said, "Our popular Toasted Baguette platform will now give guests even more options for exceptional taste in an abundant sandwich option that's perfect for lunch or dinner." Other toasted baguette melts include Smoky Buffalo Chicken, Green Goddess Caprese, and Pepperoni Mozzarella. While the chain is well known for its many fresh menu items, the new baguettes highlight Panera's commitment to the use of clean ingredients, meaning food that contains no artificial flavorings, preservatives, colors, or sweeteners. Of course, there's a lot more in store for fans of Panera, including some promising meal upgrades.