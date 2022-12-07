Which Chain Has The Best Chicken Noodle Soup? Here's What Fast Food Fans Say - Exclusive Survey

In an exclusive Daily Meal survey composed of 622 respondents, just 17.36% of readers said Noodles & Company makes the best chicken noodle soup, despite having "noodles" in its name. The least favorite chicken noodle soup was from Culver's — a chain known for its burgers, frozen custard, and Wisconsin cheese curds. It came in last place with only 3.22% of people saying that was their pick.

Chicken sandwich giant Chick-fil-A brought in 19.61% of votes. We'll be honest, we didn't even know it made soup. According to its website, it makes a version with shredded chicken breast, carrots and celery, and egg noodles in a "hearty broth" alongside Saltine crackers. Boston Market came in second place with 19.45% of reader votes. The chain's rotisserie-style soup leans on "rich broth" and "dumpling-style noodles" surrounded by shreds of rotisserie chicken and chopped vegetables.

But the finest purveyor of chicken noodle soup in the fast-casual circuit, according to 40% of readers, was Panera Bread. Its spin on the classic comfort food is billed as "homestyle" on its menu, the soup is made with "tender pieces of white-meat chicken simmered in a rich, perfectly seasoned homestyle chicken bone broth with curly egg noodles, sliced carrots, celery and herbs."

In a roundup of Panera soups (there are many), Insider lauded the chain's chicken noodle as "expertly salted," adding that the carrots and green onions "amped up the flavor," and that each ingredient gets equal attention. You won't find a sad smattering of meat swimming in a lonely sea of broth here.