The Portion Guide Perfect For Grilling Burgers For A Crowd This Summer
Whenever summer rolls around, it usually means spending time with loved ones under the warm sunshine. The tastiest way to do just that is to have a cookout. Whether it's in your backyard or a public park, there will be a fair amount of menu planning, and few things are as difficult for home cooks as planning how much to cook for a large crowd.
A lot of the estimation trouble comes from the desire to serve many different things. However, instead of preparing multiple items, stick to a maximum of two mains, up to three sides, and just one dessert. Since we're talking about a cookout, the grill will surely be a hit, and hamburgers are the perfect summer crowd-pleaser. Center the menu around hamburgers (or your main dish of choice), and plan around that.
Once you've sorted your menu items, you can determine what you need based on your estimated number of guests. How much of each item do you prepare? Here's where a 20% rule comes in. For example, if you have 100 guests, you make 100 portions of hamburgers (one for each person), plus another 20% to make sure no one goes hungry (which is 20 more hamburgers). That makes it 120 hamburgers in total. Easy!
The 20% rule
It isn't easy to estimate how much one guest eats as it will vary from person to person. Gauging by portions is far more reliable, and the 20% rule accounts for those who may want a second helping. For variety, you could also offer a hot dog for each guest in addition to the hamburger; use the same calculation of 100 hot dogs plus another 20%. Everyone gets a hamburger and a hot dog, plus enough for the big eaters!
What if there are vegans or vegetarians on your guest list? Unless you're very sure of the number of vegetarians in the crowd, make sure at least 10% of the food offered is vegan-friendly. Swap out the corresponding amount of meat patties and hot dogs for vegan versions, and you're all set. Always remember to look out for the dietary requirements of your crowd.
Round out the meal
Sides and desserts are essential for a cookout for a couple of reasons. Not only do they accompany main courses, but many can be prepared beforehand, saving room for food that needs to be made on-site. They're also perfect for feeding peckish guests while the burgers and hot dogs are being prepared.
Some fantastic options for barbecue-friendly sides include salads that can be served at room temperature. Try a simple white bean salad or a pasta salad such as whole-wheat orzo salad. Avoid leafy greens that might wilt under the sun or from being dressed too early. Portion-wise, estimate about 1 cup of sides per person.
As for desserts, the 20% rule can also be applied here. If you have Texas sheet cake or tart cherry cookie dough bars to offer, estimate 120 servings — one slice per person with extras for those with a sweet tooth.