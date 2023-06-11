The Portion Guide Perfect For Grilling Burgers For A Crowd This Summer

Whenever summer rolls around, it usually means spending time with loved ones under the warm sunshine. The tastiest way to do just that is to have a cookout. Whether it's in your backyard or a public park, there will be a fair amount of menu planning, and few things are as difficult for home cooks as planning how much to cook for a large crowd.

A lot of the estimation trouble comes from the desire to serve many different things. However, instead of preparing multiple items, stick to a maximum of two mains, up to three sides, and just one dessert. Since we're talking about a cookout, the grill will surely be a hit, and hamburgers are the perfect summer crowd-pleaser. Center the menu around hamburgers (or your main dish of choice), and plan around that.

Once you've sorted your menu items, you can determine what you need based on your estimated number of guests. How much of each item do you prepare? Here's where a 20% rule comes in. For example, if you have 100 guests, you make 100 portions of hamburgers (one for each person), plus another 20% to make sure no one goes hungry (which is 20 more hamburgers). That makes it 120 hamburgers in total. Easy!