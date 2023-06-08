How Long Boxed Chicken Stock Stays Fresh In The Fridge

A hearty flavored stock is one of the best ways to boost the flavor of almost any dish requiring a bit of liquid. There are many varieties: versatile chicken or vegetable stocks, meaty beef stock, and even fish stock or dashi for seafood-centric dishes. While we might like to be the kind of cooks who save all of our cooking scraps in the freezer to make our own homemade stock, sometimes we don't have the time. Enter the boxed chicken stock.

The light flavor of chicken stock is incredibly versatile; it's useful for a wide range of dishes, from chicken noodle soup to Moroccan-spiced couscous salad. And if you're vegetarian or vegan, some brands of boxed stock don't contain chicken; they're prepared without animal products and marketed as "no chicken" or "chicken-style" stock.

Usually sold in 1-quart boxes, store-bought prepared chicken stock is an essential pantry ingredient. This large size also means using up the whole box might take a while. Fortunately, boxed stock manufacturers usually give consumers two indications on the packaging as to the integrity of its contents. The first is the best-by date we are familiar with, which is how long the stock will last as long as the box stays unopened. The other indicator states how many days the stock will last once the box is opened if stored properly in the refrigerator. The number of days depends on the brand, but many last about five days.