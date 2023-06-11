The First Caesar Salad Was Meant To Be Eaten With Your Hands

The history of the Caesar salad is perhaps more hotly contested than any other dish. True, New York and Nebraska argue about who created the Reuben sandwich (it was almost certainly Nebraska), but that pales in comparison to the divisiveness around the creation of the Caesar. Most lore states that it was one of the Cardini brothers in the early 20th century, but there are disputed claims between the two brothers Caesar (who it's named after) and Alex. Alex claimed he created it but Caesar popularized it, while Caesar and his daughter Rosa were adamant that Caesar invented it in Tijuana, Mexico in his restaurant, Caesar's Place, in 1924.

Not only that, but both have been extremely clear that there is a very, very specific preparation for the salad. It was tossed tableside, with one ingredient added at a time. It was to be tossed exactly seven times — no more, no less. And most baffling of all, it was to be eaten with one's fingers. It's not clear how that was supposed to be either accomplished or enforced; finger foods typically don't leave your hands covered in sauce (although BBQ ribs are an obvious exception). But that's exactly how both Caesar and Rosa insisted it was to be done.