Why Spam Could Be Getting More Expensive Soon

When Spam launched in 1937, it was considered a low-cost meat product. Whether fueled by wartime demand or convenience, that blue container has earned a spot in pop culture lore. A key brand under the Hormel Foods umbrella, the flavors and recipe options keep cooks coming back for more. During a recent Hormel Foods Corp earnings call, the brand revealed that the canned meat may cost more during the next shopping trip.

Hormel Foods' second-quarter earnings call projects that the company is on track to drive growth in the second half of the year. Although there have been recent sales drops, the company is optimistic about its future. As FoodDive reports, "targeted pricing actions" will reflect the inflationary concerns within the economy. While that statement might hurt the consumer's bottom line, it's designed to improve business margins.

Given that costs within the meat sector continue to rise, Hormel Foods is considering raising its prices to offset the difference, citing beef costs, higher grain prices, and even storage constraints. Even though some food sectors have decreasing prices, market stability isn't instantaneous. Once all sectors find that equilibrium, the fluctuations will lessen. Until then, Spam might not be the low-cost meat product from decades ago.