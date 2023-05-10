New Data Shows Grocery Prices Have Eased For The Second Month Straight

While general consumer costs spiked in April, grocery prices have steadily declined for the second month in a row, according to the latest consumer price index report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The index, which measures price changes in consumer goods, had an overall increase of 0.4% in April.

The main contributors to the increase were the cost of housing, used cars, and gasoline. However, grocery prices declined by another 0.2% in April after a 0.3% decrease the previous month. Though prices appear to be falling, grocery costs are still up 7.1% compared to April 2022.

Although your grocery bill may be steadily going down, dining out has gotten a bit more expensive. The cost of food away from home, which includes restaurants, jumped by 0.4% in April, yet another increase from March. This report comes after the United Nations released the Food Price Index, which indicated that global food prices have increased for the first time in a year.