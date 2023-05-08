For The First Time In A Year, Global Food Prices Have Begun To Increase

Although there have been signs that grocery costs in the United States are slowly declining, that may be short-lived. Global food prices have swelled for the first time in a year, according to a United Nations food price index released on May 5, 2023.

Food commodity prices rose about 0.6% in April from March. Zooming in, certain food has seen drastic increases since March. For example, the price of sugar jumped 17.6% — the highest level since October 2011. Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that dry weather and "lower fertilizer use" has led to less sugar production in India, China, and Thailand as well as Brazil.

On the other hand, meat prices increased by 1.3% as production tried to meet demand. However, a decline in cattle for slaughter has led to cost increases. While food prices may have increased from April, the price index was about 19.7% below what it was at the same time last year. In April 2022, global food prices skyrocketed due in part to the war in Ukraine, according to Axios.