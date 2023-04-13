Egg Enjoyers Rejoice As Prices Finally Crashed Over The Last Month

If there's one thing you've nixed from your grocery list over the past year, it's probably eggs. Though eggs are essential to many recipes, egg prices skyrocketed in 2022, leaving consumers to resort to measures that included actually buying chickens to lower their lifetime egg costs.

Grocery prices in general saw quite an uptick alongside inflation, but the avian flu caused egg prices to soar above the rest in terms of percentage growth, rising more than 70% between 2022 and 2023. Although general labor issues affected egg prices as well, the bulk of the rise came from an unexpectedly large avian flu wave that wiped out nearly 51 million birds. With fewer eggs, egg producers had trouble keeping up with demand, resulting in higher prices.

Now, though, consumers are catching a break. After more than a year of continued rise, egg prices have finally seen a substantial dip, dropping by 11% in March.