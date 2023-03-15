New Data Shows Food Prices Are Slowly Dropping, Including Eggs

Inflation can wreak havoc on every aspect of your financial life, but there is arguably no economic space where the sting of rising cost is felt more than in the aisles of a grocery store. F​​ood is an essential good, so the effects of inflation on grocery items have to be taken on the chin.

2022 was an objectively terrible year for shoppers. The prices of very few foods were unchanged by inflation in 2022. Across the country, the cost of food rose by an average of just under 10%. One of the most obvious signs of inflation was soaring egg prices.

Not too long ago, consumers needed to pay 70% more than they had just a year earlier for a carton of eggs. However, recent information suggests that the prices of some foods have finally begun to go down, so people won't have to shell out massive sums of money for eggs any longer.