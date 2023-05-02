A McDonald's Fan Favorite Is Coming Back To The Menu After 8 Years
From the classic Big Mac to those beloved french fries (we think they're the best fast-food fries in the game), McDonald's remains one of the most iconic American fast-food joints. With limited-edition items rolling out all the time, such as the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and the recent upgrades to the McDonald's burger menu, the chain just keeps getting better. While there's a lot to love at McDonald's, one all-time classic is the blended Frappé. While the chain has long relied on just two Frappé flavors, the Oreo Frappé is making a comeback, after eight long years of rest.
The sweet treat will join the ranks alongside other the caramel and mocha Frappés on May 17, according to The Street. It's the perfect pick-me-up for summer — and it's a decadent dessert, too.
Fans may have thought this menu item was gone from McDonald's forever, but it's making a comeback.
The return of the Oreo Frappé
The Oreo Frappé is made from a combination of Oreo cookie crumbles, coffee, and mocha sauce, with a light whipped cream topping to finish it all off.
McDonald's hasn't officially announced the treat's return, but the news has already been broken already at some McDonald's locations and on social media. While the indulgent drink is making a comeback this month, a similar McDonald's treat, the Oreo McFlurry, has been on the menu since 1995. Featuring a swirl of soft-serve and Oreo, it's long been a menu classic. Whether you're seeking a cookie-filled pick-me-up in lieu of a latte or a frozen sweet treat, McDonald's has Oreo fans covered.
The Oreo Frappé's reintroduction is a perfect example of the surge in fast-food menu comebacks in recent years. Now, if only the fast-food chain would bring the ranch chicken snack wrap back to U.S. menus.