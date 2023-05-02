A McDonald's Fan Favorite Is Coming Back To The Menu After 8 Years

From the classic Big Mac to those beloved french fries (we think they're the best fast-food fries in the game), McDonald's remains one of the most iconic American fast-food joints. With limited-edition items rolling out all the time, such as the Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry and the recent upgrades to the McDonald's burger menu, the chain just keeps getting better. While there's a lot to love at McDonald's, one all-time classic is the blended Frappé. While the chain has long relied on just two Frappé flavors, the Oreo Frappé is making a comeback, after eight long years of rest.

The sweet treat will join the ranks alongside other the caramel and mocha Frappés on May 17, according to The Street. It's the perfect pick-me-up for summer — and it's a decadent dessert, too.

Fans may have thought this menu item was gone from McDonald's forever, but it's making a comeback.