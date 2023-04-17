McDonald's Is Officially Rolling Out Some Upgrades To Its Classic Burgers. Here's What We Know
McDonald's in the U.S. just announced a series of adjustments the chain will be making to its classic burgers. According to the chain, the updated burgers are "so delicious... they've drawn the Hamburglar back into a life of burger crime." The burgers receiving a makeover are the Big Mac sandwich, McDouble burger, classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger. Some of the touchups to each burger include cushier buns that will be "freshly toasted to a golden brown," melted cheese meant to ooze off each burger, a tastier "caramelized flavor" by placing the white onions on each burger while they're still being grilled, and additional Big Mac sauce meant to make this burger taste even sweeter.
"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, McDonald's USA said. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever," he added.
Some of these changes already appeared in Australian, Canadian, and Belgium McDonald's. The positive reception encouraged the chain to introduce the updates to the U.S. The tweaks have already made a debut in certain West Coast cities. By 2024, the chain hopes to introduce them to every U.S. location.
Where can you find McDonald's upgraded burgers?
According to McDonald's, there will be one tell-tale sign that the new-and-improved burgers have entered your city: a commercial featuring the Hamburglar. McDonald's states, "When you spot his notorious cape and striped outfit in your city, you'll know that's when you can head to your local McDonald's to get your hands on our best-ever burgers." The chain adds, "The burgers are so tempting... they've caught the attention of McDonaldland's resident mischief-maker, the Hamburglar. Keep your eyes peeled for our very own red-handed fugitive (the OG hamburger influencer) who is back to his old burger-snatching tricks."
Residents in Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Denver, Boise, Tucson, and nearby cities can give McDonald's new burgers a try. According to McDonald's, adjustments to menu items are made because of fan feedback. The chain said that in 2018, they improved the Quarter Pounder with Cheese sandwich by using "fresh beef that's cooked to order." The Crispy Chicken Sandwich that debuted in 2021, now called the McCrispy, was an adaptation to their chicken sandwich. This year, changes to their burgers are meant to be the big hit.
The fast-food chain shared, "McDonald's has been #burgergoals since we flipped our first patty back in 1955. And while it may seem hard to beat the perfectly seasoned 100% pure beef, tangy pickles, and just-right ratio of ketchup and mustard that made us famous... we're about to make our classic burgers even better."