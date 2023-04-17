McDonald's Is Officially Rolling Out Some Upgrades To Its Classic Burgers. Here's What We Know

McDonald's in the U.S. just announced a series of adjustments the chain will be making to its classic burgers. According to the chain, the updated burgers are "so delicious... they've drawn the Hamburglar back into a life of burger crime." The burgers receiving a makeover are the Big Mac sandwich, McDouble burger, classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger. Some of the touchups to each burger include cushier buns that will be "freshly toasted to a golden brown," melted cheese meant to ooze off each burger, a tastier "caramelized flavor" by placing the white onions on each burger while they're still being grilled, and additional Big Mac sauce meant to make this burger taste even sweeter.

"I'll always remember my first burger from McDonald's. And now my culinary team and I have the best job in the world: thinking about ways to bring even more of that iconic McDonald's taste to fans," Chef Chad Schafer, Senior Director of Culinary Innovation, McDonald's USA said. "We found that small changes, like tweaking our process to get hotter, meltier cheese and adjusting our grill settings for a better sear, added up to a big difference in making our burgers more flavorful than ever," he added.

Some of these changes already appeared in Australian, Canadian, and Belgium McDonald's. The positive reception encouraged the chain to introduce the updates to the U.S. The tweaks have already made a debut in certain West Coast cities. By 2024, the chain hopes to introduce them to every U.S. location.