McDonald's Is Closing Some Of Its Offices, And Corporate Layoffs Have Begun

While the Happy Meal can bring smiles around the table, the changes coming to McDonald's corporate structure may not bring a joyful return to the office. Earlier this year, Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski announced that some corporate jobs would be moved or eliminated. As The Wall Street Journal reported, McDonald's U.S. corporate employees were told to work at home until Wednesday, when they would be virtually notified of their employment status. Based on previous corporate statements, these employment changes are not about shrinking corporate expenses. Rather, McDonald's is redeploying its resources as part of the brand's Accelerating the Arches initiative. Exact employee reduction numbers were not released.

According to Barron's, the McDonald's corporate layoffs may not reflect a black cloud hovering over the quick-service restaurant giant. Over the past year, the company has seen a 7% increase in stock price. Analysts believe that the job cuts are a reflection of a corporate redirection, rather than a solution to cost-cutting. Specifically, McDonald's has been able to balance costs and expenses without seeing a huge impact on the consumer. Since the pandemic, the corporation has seen growth and will continue that direction, as seen with strong sales and future restaurant openings.

While any job loss is unfortunate for the people involved, these restructuring changes might not be felt immediately when ordering that Big Mac. But, for the people who will be saying goodbye to their Hamburger U alma mater, they might not be craving those World Famous Fries for a while.