TGI Friday's New Menu Items Are Ridiculously 'Big AF'

TGI Fridays is known for its colossal menu line-up. From chicken wings and controversial mozzarella sticks to burgers and pasta, the chain has almost everything. Now, TGI Fridays is beefing up its menu with the addition of "Big AF" burgers. The five items stack popular appetizers and burgers together — quite literally. Each burger is topped with a familiar appetizer alongside a side of fries or potato twists, according to an April 5 press release.

The five new burgers include the Buffalo Wingman Burger, topped with two buffalo wings; the Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Burger stacked with ribs; the Philly Cheesesteak Burger, garnished with a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll; the Southwest Tornado Twists Burger, loaded with potato twists; and the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, stacked with five onion rings.

TGI Fridays also released new drinks to help gulp down its new burgers: the Ocean Oasis, the Mint Julep, and the Dragon Fruit Margarita. The burgers are available nationwide at TGI Fridays until June 5.