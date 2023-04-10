TGI Friday's New Menu Items Are Ridiculously 'Big AF'
TGI Fridays is known for its colossal menu line-up. From chicken wings and controversial mozzarella sticks to burgers and pasta, the chain has almost everything. Now, TGI Fridays is beefing up its menu with the addition of "Big AF" burgers. The five items stack popular appetizers and burgers together — quite literally. Each burger is topped with a familiar appetizer alongside a side of fries or potato twists, according to an April 5 press release.
The five new burgers include the Buffalo Wingman Burger, topped with two buffalo wings; the Fridays Signature Whiskey-Glaze Blaze Burger stacked with ribs; the Philly Cheesesteak Burger, garnished with a Philly Cheesesteak Egg Roll; the Southwest Tornado Twists Burger, loaded with potato twists; and the Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich, stacked with five onion rings.
TGI Fridays also released new drinks to help gulp down its new burgers: the Ocean Oasis, the Mint Julep, and the Dragon Fruit Margarita. The burgers are available nationwide at TGI Fridays until June 5.
The internet reacts to the 'big AF' burgers
As the internet gets wind of TGI Fridays' burger launch, the reactions have been mixed. On Reddit, a few people made fun of the stacked burgers. "A burger topped with bone-in wings and a burger topped with bone-in ribs. Man, that's gunna be a toothsome bite," one user commented.
Another Reddit user tried the Whiskey-Glaze Burger and noted that while the burger was "messy" and the ribs were subpar, the burger was overall "a good size burger with plenty of toppings on it." However, they were disappointed by the portion size. "[The] portion seemed small to me, the menu claims it was a double portion, I'm not sure if it really was a double ... Either way I left happy and full, I'll probably stop in next week to try a different AF burger."
The reception on TGI Fridays' Instagram account was more positive. One commenter could not contain their excitement for the Buffalo Wingman Burger. "OMG OMG OMG THE BUFFALO WINGMAN BURGER IS BACK!!!," the comment read. "I reached out to y'all Feb 2022 BEGGING for it! I am soooooo excited!"