How You Can Decide Which Discontinued Taco Bell Item Returns Next

Don't you hate it when you've fallen in love with a product and then it disappears? Discontinued fast food items like McDonald's pizza and Burger King's Whopperito are just some examples of these casualties. But thanks to the clamoring of fans and online petitions for items like Burger King's Cini Minis or KFC's Double Down, some of these discontinued favorites have made a comeback for a limited time (via The Street).

Taco Bell has quite a few of these gone-but-not-forgotten gems as well. While some new menu items may be destined for failure, some discontinued items like Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza deserve a second chance. When the chain received a large backlash for discontinuing the Mexican Pizza in 2020, Taco Bell decided to bring it back in 2022, according to Forbes.

Now, Taco Bell is giving you the chance to vote between two of the most requested items that will return to the menu.