How You Can Decide Which Discontinued Taco Bell Item Returns Next
Don't you hate it when you've fallen in love with a product and then it disappears? Discontinued fast food items like McDonald's pizza and Burger King's Whopperito are just some examples of these casualties. But thanks to the clamoring of fans and online petitions for items like Burger King's Cini Minis or KFC's Double Down, some of these discontinued favorites have made a comeback for a limited time (via The Street).
Taco Bell has quite a few of these gone-but-not-forgotten gems as well. While some new menu items may be destined for failure, some discontinued items like Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza deserve a second chance. When the chain received a large backlash for discontinuing the Mexican Pizza in 2020, Taco Bell decided to bring it back in 2022, according to Forbes.
Now, Taco Bell is giving you the chance to vote between two of the most requested items that will return to the menu.
The Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito will be making a comeback
You can help decide which long-lost menu item will see the light of day once again — the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito. The Double Decker Taco's center is a crunchy taco stuffed with beef, cheese, and lettuce wrapped in a soft flour taco full of refried beans. The Enchirito consists of a soft flour tortilla filled with refried beans, beef, and onions, rolled up and smothered in red sauce and topped with cheese (per Taco Bell).
You can vote for your favorite item using Taco Bell's app from now until October 6. The winning discontinued item will be revealed on October 7 and will later make a limited-time reappearance on the fast food chain's menus.
Here's your chance to be the boss and have your voice (and stomach rumblings) heard. The Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito thanks you for your vote and this second chance at life.