The New Starbucks CEO Will Put On The Barista Apron Once A Month

It's difficult to imagine the coffee conglomerate Starbucks would be such a ubiquitous company without the help of Howard Schultz. Though Schultz isn't the founder of the chain, he was responsible for its exponential expansion, turning the franchise's handful of successful spots into a Fortune 500 company that boasts in excess of 28,000 locations worldwide.

He also spent the vast majority of the past few decades serving as the CEO of Starbucks. However, it was recently revealed that Schultz is leaving his post early. Schultz penned a letter to Starbucks' many employees, or partners, thanking them for their work and expressing hope for the future of the company. This letter may ring hollow to some, as Schultz has long been considered to be an anti-union leader. Just a month ago, Schultz was saying that he didn't believe Starbucks has a union problem, but nevertheless, union efforts have been mounting at Starbucks franchises across the country, which is likely a factor in Schultz's decision to end his third stint as CEO a touch early.

With Schultz out, a new CEO has had to fill the undeniably talented businessman's shoes. Perhaps hoping to ease tensions between the Starbucks corporation and its increasingly unionization-prone employee base, CEO Laxman Narasimha wants to work a monthly shift for the coffee chain, in the hopes that he can learn about the employee experience firsthand.