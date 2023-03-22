Shake Shack Is Touching Down In Canada, Its 'Most Requested Location Ever'

When Shake Shack got its start as a New York City hot dog stand in 2001, its popularity quickly grew around the city, with people often lining up to order for lunchtime. By 2015, Shake Shack had become a fast-food chain, serving up salty crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, burgers, and custard across the United States, as well as in some international locations.

Today, there are over 400 Shake Shack restaurants worldwide, according to its website. Of those, nearly 300 are in North America alone. Unfortunately for Canadian fans of fast-food restaurants, all of those locations are in either the United States or Mexico. That hasn't stopped the requests from pouring in from fans who crave the chain's burgers, though.

It seems that Shake Shack has listened to its' fans' requests, and will be opening a Canadian location sometime next year. In a tweet, the company called it "The most requested location...ever?" and added that it "Can't wait to meet all our friends in Canada!"