Shake Shack Hired A World-Renowned Chef To Host Dinner At These Two Locations

When you've got a hankering for fast food, there are a few things you probably know to expect from most locations of your choosing. One, your food is going to be prepared and delivered to you fast. Two, it's probably not going to be the healthiest meal of your life, per The Washington Post. Even with the availability of surprisingly healthy menu items like salads at Wendy's or grilled chicken patties from Chick-fil-A, most fast-food choices have large amounts of sodium and saturated fat hidden in their makeup, says Familydoctor.org. Lastly, you can expect most fast-food locations to have a pretty laid-back interior, with an emphasis on casual.

At restaurants like these, most people probably don't expect professional chefs to just waltz in the door. The words fast food and Michelin star just don't seem like they mix. But sometimes these kinds of things do happen. For example, Denmark-based chef Per Thøstesen recently collaborated with McDonald's on a Homestyle Smokey Cheese burger earlier in September, per McDonald's. Now, it's Shake Shack's turn. With the chain's newest collaboration with one of the world's biggest chefs, you're gonna want to throw everything you know about fast food out the window.