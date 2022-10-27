Shake Shack Hired A World-Renowned Chef To Host Dinner At These Two Locations
When you've got a hankering for fast food, there are a few things you probably know to expect from most locations of your choosing. One, your food is going to be prepared and delivered to you fast. Two, it's probably not going to be the healthiest meal of your life, per The Washington Post. Even with the availability of surprisingly healthy menu items like salads at Wendy's or grilled chicken patties from Chick-fil-A, most fast-food choices have large amounts of sodium and saturated fat hidden in their makeup, says Familydoctor.org. Lastly, you can expect most fast-food locations to have a pretty laid-back interior, with an emphasis on casual.
At restaurants like these, most people probably don't expect professional chefs to just waltz in the door. The words fast food and Michelin star just don't seem like they mix. But sometimes these kinds of things do happen. For example, Denmark-based chef Per Thøstesen recently collaborated with McDonald's on a Homestyle Smokey Cheese burger earlier in September, per McDonald's. Now, it's Shake Shack's turn. With the chain's newest collaboration with one of the world's biggest chefs, you're gonna want to throw everything you know about fast food out the window.
Experience a three-course meal with Shake Shack
According to Foodbeast, the casual burger chain is partnering with Chef Enrique Olvera for an exclusive three-course dinner. Chef Olvera founded the uber-successful restaurant, Pujol, in Mexico City, which was ranked as the fifth-best restaurant in the world, per The World's 50 Best.
For two nights only, some lucky diners can experience this unique collaboration. Meshing Shake Shack's traditional offerings of burgers and fries with Chef Olvera's experienced culinary background in Mexico, the menu will feature things like the Ant Burger (with a condiment straight off of Pujol's own menu), and a vanilla custard-based Corn Husk Meringue Shake, per Foodbeast. If you'd like to join in on one of these nights, the first meal will take place on November 10 at the West Village Shake Shack store in New York City, while the other will be in Los Angeles on November 15 at the Santa Monica Shake Shack location. Tickets are available now per Shake Shack.
Although this collaboration is especially unexpected considering Chef Olvera's status as a world-renowned chef, per CNN Travel, this isn't the first time Shake Shack has partnered with celebrities. According to Nation's Restaurant News, the chain offered a limited-time menu in 2021 in collaboration with other independent chefs in a bid to benefit charities. While those offerings seemed to be a success, this particular partnership could produce one of the best burgers in America.