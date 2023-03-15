France Is Solving Grocery Inflation With A Rare Deal

Occasionally, government intervention can benefit specific industries and pass savings onto consumers. For example, in a recent unprecedented action by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Reuters reports that the French government and the country's leading supermarket chains will reduce prices on food staples for three months. The "lowest possible price" mandate is meant to offset food inflation that has impacted consumers.

With food inflation predicted to be a significant factor in the first half of 2023, the agreement between the French government and supermarket chains is believed to be a lifeline for lower-income families. Although some corporations would have preferred to implement this type of cost reduction on their terms, the requirement does feature some customization. Without passing on the losses to other entities in the supply chain, the supermarkets can choose which items are to be discounted. After the initial three-month period, the policy will be reevaluated.

Since supermarket companies are projected to lose "hundred of millions of euros" through this policy, there could be a ripple effect at another time. Even though some brands have started to reduce food costs, the economic policy does not occur in a vacuum. Still, lower consumer food costs can be an attractive short-term solution. However, how this change impacts the French economy is yet to be determined.