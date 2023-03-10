Doritos' SXSW 2023 Pop-Up Will Include A Cheesecake Made With Chips
When you find yourself craving something cheesy in the chip aisle of the grocery store, you might reach for a bag of Doritos. The brand has released a variety of Doritos flavors throughout the years, with 15 currently listed on its website. Some notable flavors include the classic Nacho Cheese, the spicy citrus Dinamita Chile Limón rolled chips, and a collaboration with Tapatío hot sauce to create a spicy chip flavor.
Back in December 2022, Doritos debuted Doritos After Dark, a ghost kitchen pop-up in a few select cities. The menu featured chicken bites, a loaded pita, and a banh-mi inspired sandwich — all featuring the chips, of course. The brand also released a few recipes on its Doritos After Dark website for fans who couldn't make it to the restaurant pop-ups.
Now, at South by Southwest, Doritos After Dark will be returning, bringing late-night snacks to the event.
The SXSW menu features two exclusive Doritos items
Doritos will be serving late-night snacks at its Doritos After Dark event, coming to Texas for the first time during South by Southwest (SXSW), according to a March 9 press release. The menu will feature snacks from the original Doritos After Dark menu but will also add two new items that are exclusive to the event.
The all-new barbecue pulled pork nachos will use Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ-flavored chips. The event will also feature a margarita-themed cheesecake, combining lime flavors with Doritos Flamin Hot Limón chips.
To attend the exclusive event on March 16, SXSW attendees can present their badges and be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis. It will also include a DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee, better known as Anderson .Paak. To enter for a chance to attend, fans can enter the sweepstakes on the Billboard website.