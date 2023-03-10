Doritos' SXSW 2023 Pop-Up Will Include A Cheesecake Made With Chips

When you find yourself craving something cheesy in the chip aisle of the grocery store, you might reach for a bag of Doritos. The brand has released a variety of Doritos flavors throughout the years, with 15 currently listed on its website. Some notable flavors include the classic Nacho Cheese, the spicy citrus Dinamita Chile Limón rolled chips, and a collaboration with Tapatío hot sauce to create a spicy chip flavor.

Back in December 2022, Doritos debuted Doritos After Dark, a ghost kitchen pop-up in a few select cities. The menu featured chicken bites, a loaded pita, and a banh-mi inspired sandwich — all featuring the chips, of course. The brand also released a few recipes on its Doritos After Dark website for fans who couldn't make it to the restaurant pop-ups.

Now, at South by Southwest, Doritos After Dark will be returning, bringing late-night snacks to the event.