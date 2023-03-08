Is Cracker Barrel Open For Easter 2023?

When it's time to celebrate a holiday, many people look forward to enjoying a delicious meal alongside their loved ones, and Easter is no exception. Food can be an important part of holiday traditions, and it can often bring back memories of previous holidays spent with family and friends. This year, Easter will take place on Sunday, April 9. Some traditional foods often enjoyed on the holiday include ham, green beans, rolls, potatoes, hot cross buns, macaroni and cheese, and deviled eggs.

While some might look forward to whipping up a meal for a crowd to celebrate, the work may seem overwhelming to others. Fortunately, if you don't feel like cooking on Easter, Cracker Barrel has got you covered. The restaurant will be open on Easter Sunday for dine-in customers. But, if you'd prefer to enjoy a meal at home without any of the prep work, the restaurant is also selling ready-to-heat meals perfect for feeding a crowd.