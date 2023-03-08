Is Cracker Barrel Open For Easter 2023?
When it's time to celebrate a holiday, many people look forward to enjoying a delicious meal alongside their loved ones, and Easter is no exception. Food can be an important part of holiday traditions, and it can often bring back memories of previous holidays spent with family and friends. This year, Easter will take place on Sunday, April 9. Some traditional foods often enjoyed on the holiday include ham, green beans, rolls, potatoes, hot cross buns, macaroni and cheese, and deviled eggs.
While some might look forward to whipping up a meal for a crowd to celebrate, the work may seem overwhelming to others. Fortunately, if you don't feel like cooking on Easter, Cracker Barrel has got you covered. The restaurant will be open on Easter Sunday for dine-in customers. But, if you'd prefer to enjoy a meal at home without any of the prep work, the restaurant is also selling ready-to-heat meals perfect for feeding a crowd.
Dine in with your family on Easter
If you want to dine out for Easter Sunday, Cracker Barrel is a great choice. The chain restaurant will be serving up food during regular business hours on the holiday. Regular hours may vary by location, so be sure to check with your local Cracker Barrel ahead of time. The website does recommend adding yourself to the online wait list for your local Cracker Barrel. This can help reduce your wait time when you arrive at the restaurant, and it can also help you plan your arrival time accordingly.
Once you're ready to finish up your meal that day, you can use the restaurant's mobile pay program. Simply scan the QR code printed on your receipt, and pay for your meal through your phone. This can help you get out of the restaurant a little faster, allowing other parties to jump in and enjoy an Easter meal.
Enjoy a meal at home with Heat n' Serve options
Cracker Barrel will also be offering some Heat n' Serve to-go meals. The prime rib meal feeds four to six, and is served with horseradish sauce, mashed potatoes, gravy, rolls, and a choice of two sides. Side choices include a biscuit and corn bread muffin basket, macaroni and cheese, brown sugar baby carrots, seasoned green beans, or fried cinnamon apples.
If you want something a little more traditional for Easter, you can enjoy an Easter ham meal. The smaller option, which feeds four to six people, comes with a spiral-sliced sugar-cured ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, rolls, and two sides. The larger meal is designed to feed eight to 10, and includes the same items as the smaller version, with the addition of an apple streusel pie, a pecan pie, and an additional side.
Many of these items can also be ordered à la carte. The Heat n' Serve meals are available for pre-order on the Cracker Barrel website while supplies last, and can be picked up from your local Cracker Barrel between April 6 and 9.