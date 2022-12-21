Starbucks Was Ironically Still Union Busting While Literally On Trial

Starbucks has been in the midst of strikes and union discussions for a while now as employees of the coffee chain continue to fight for better workplace practices, via Forbes. Over 250 stores have successfully unionized since late 2021, and employees of those locations now see the benefits of better scheduling, fair treatment, and protection from unfair dismissals. The movement even has a website called Starbucks Workers United, which details its mission and objectives.

However, Starbucks disagrees with the movement. NPR reports that the company believes it already provides employees with enough benefits through health care, college tuition assistance, and competitive wages. The CEO even adjusted the sick time accrual for employees and, most recently, introduced credit card tipping, so baristas could earn even more while on the clock — though these are only available at non-union stores, per NPR. These benefits might entice employees, but they do not offer the same security as a union.