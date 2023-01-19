Taco Bell's Queso-Infused Chicken Wings Are Officially Coming Back

Taco Bell's offerings have certainly grown from the five menu items on offer when it first opened. That quintet of tacos, burritos, tostadas, frijoles, and chili burger is dwarfed by the current offerings. (The current prices also dwarf those 19-cent options, according to Insider.) Taco Bell has reached nearly 7,800 restaurants in more than 30 countries, per Statista.

Entrepreneur calls Taco Bell one of the "most innovative" restaurants in the world. The chain has perfected the art of using social media as a vehicle for viral marketing. It adapted quickly to online ordering and a partnership with Grubhub. And it's tried to keep up with dietary needs, including using Beyond Meat as a plant-based meat alternative. Plus, the Taco Bell Cantina concept has taken hold in urban locations by offering family-style ordering, alcohol, and an open-kitchen design.

For customers, the most obvious innovations have been on the menu, according to Business Insider. Starting in the 1960s with a burrito and enchilada mashup called the "enchirito" through 2018's introduction of Nacho Fries, the menu has evolved. Aside from menu modernizations, Taco Bell lures fans back with limited-time offers of retired menu items. (Remember the Mexican pizza hype of 2022?) Starting on January 26, two of those will be available in the Ultimate GameDay Box.