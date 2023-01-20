New Survey From Mondelēz Shows People Will Buy Snacks Regardless Of Inflation

Numerous factors led to a volatile 2022, particularly when it came to financial issues. According to The Guardian, inflation rose to a staggering 9.1% in the United States due to supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, and lingering effects caused by the pandemic. And while rates have decreased since hitting this record high (which hasn't been experienced since the '70s), the Federal Reserve seems to believe that inflation will continue to be a challenge in 2023, based on its desire to continue increasing interest rates.

While food prices are not included in core inflation rates, per Marketplace, food costs have also been on the rise. The USDA Economic Research Service lists the prices of food staples and their cost increases, which point to economic troubles for consumers. For example, the cost of eggs rose by 30.5% and 31.5% in 2022, while poultry is 14% and 15% greater than the previous year. Other staples, such as baked goods, cooking fats and oils, and vegetables have also risen dramatically.

But despite these increases putting the financial crunch on American families, there is one food sector that's holding steady.