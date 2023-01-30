TikTok's Pancake Spaghetti Is Chef Approved

The breakfast concoction took TikTok by storm, which some pointed out resembled funnel cakes. Even IHOP noticed, commenting that Archuleta's husband had "bright ideas" in her follow-up video. Pancake spaghetti or squiggle cakes, TikTokers were eager to share their own renditions. One TikTok user called the dish "surprisingly crispy" and accompanied their plate of pancake spaghetti with slices of apples. TikToker Ashley Wicka made vegan pancake spaghetti by swapping eggs for "eggs" made from flax seeds for the batter.

Even TikTok user @chefreactions chimed in with the pancake spaghetti fascination. If you're on FoodTok, chances are you've seen a video or two from Chef Reactions. With over 2.6 million TikTok followers, the self-proclaimed "annoying, monotone" chef reacts to the latest trending food hacks and inventions on TikTok. The chef (who remains anonymous, according to Mandatory) often provides critiques, and commentary with dry humor dashed in between. But, he surprisingly approved the pancake spaghetti invention in his video. He stated he was "not angry" with the concoction and proclaimed that he might recreate it himself.

If you were ever hesitant about making pancake spaghetti, perhaps its stamp of approval from a chef who often gives blunt critiques may ease your mind. Maybe add "banana and caramelized walnuts with cinnamon" to the breakfast pasta creation, as one person commented.