TikTok's Pancake Spaghetti Is Chef Approved
If you're ever searching for a new recipe, you might want to scroll through TikTok. The social media app has become a hub for educational content and time-saving hacks (with dancing videos sprinkled in between). If you're a foodie, #FoodTok is the space you want to be part of — the hashtag has racked up more than 43 billion views and offers a plethora of cooking tutorials and reviews.
Over the years, TikTok has had us sipping on dalgona coffee and baking cloud bread. It has introduced us to crafty recipes such as tomato feta pasta and pancake cereal. The app has also brought us clever hacks to reheat leftover rice and slice hard-boiled eggs seamlessly.
Occasionally, TikTok users get creative and whip up inventive recipes and fun food creations. The latest recipe creation bestowed on TikTok is a spin on a breakfast classic, and it's an unlikely fusion of a breakfast and dinner staple.
What is pancake spaghetti?
In the video posted by @brianaarchuleta, Briana Archuleta showed a video of her husband making pancake spaghetti, or what he likes to call "squiggle cakes," which has garnered 12 million views and 1.7 million likes. Instead of cooking batches of flapjacks, Archuleta's husband squeezed strings of pancake batter onto a skillet. They are then transported to a bowl, sprinkled with powdered sugar, and finally topped with drizzles of syrup. Once the pancake strings are twirled with a fork, it becomes clear that the pancake batter eerily resembles spaghetti noodles, minus the sauce and meatballs, of course.
In a follow-up video, Archuleta's husband demonstrated how to create his squiggle cakes. The key is to have a soupier pancake batter. To get noodle-like shapes, pour the batter into a Ziplock bag and pipe it onto a pan or skillet. While a few questioned why go through the trouble of making pancake spaghetti when you could quickly whip up regular pancakes, Archuleta commented that the enticing part of the dish is its crispy edges. Some of Archuleta's husband's favorite toppings to add are strawberries, maple sausages, and blueberry compote.
Pancake spaghetti receives warm reception
The breakfast concoction took TikTok by storm, which some pointed out resembled funnel cakes. Even IHOP noticed, commenting that Archuleta's husband had "bright ideas" in her follow-up video. Pancake spaghetti or squiggle cakes, TikTokers were eager to share their own renditions. One TikTok user called the dish "surprisingly crispy" and accompanied their plate of pancake spaghetti with slices of apples. TikToker Ashley Wicka made vegan pancake spaghetti by swapping eggs for "eggs" made from flax seeds for the batter.
Even TikTok user @chefreactions chimed in with the pancake spaghetti fascination. If you're on FoodTok, chances are you've seen a video or two from Chef Reactions. With over 2.6 million TikTok followers, the self-proclaimed "annoying, monotone" chef reacts to the latest trending food hacks and inventions on TikTok. The chef (who remains anonymous, according to Mandatory) often provides critiques, and commentary with dry humor dashed in between. But, he surprisingly approved the pancake spaghetti invention in his video. He stated he was "not angry" with the concoction and proclaimed that he might recreate it himself.
If you were ever hesitant about making pancake spaghetti, perhaps its stamp of approval from a chef who often gives blunt critiques may ease your mind. Maybe add "banana and caramelized walnuts with cinnamon" to the breakfast pasta creation, as one person commented.