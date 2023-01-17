Daily Meal Survey: When Is The Best Time To Have Brunch?
There are few experiences more beloved in life than a good brunch session. This iconic in-between meal, perfect for families, friends, and loved ones, features a variety of tasty dishes. You and your crew can feast on things like eggs benedict, Belgian waffles, quiche, breakfast burritos, French toast, or sausage and biscuits, all with a mimosa or Bloody Mary on the side (per MasterClass). And while amazing food is an integral part of a great brunch, the experience itself is also a huge draw.
According to The Washington Post, the writer who is believed to have coined the term 'brunch' (Guy Beringer writing for Hunter's Weekly in 1895) described the affair as "cheerful, sociable and inciting," and claimed it was capable of putting a person in "good temper." Brunch sessions are also known to be long, languorous affairs, which is why most people schedule them over the weekend. Beringer was a proponent of Sunday brunch, and it seems Sunday is still a popular day for the meal based on Google search trends, with Saturday a close second. As for the best time to enjoy brunch, we polled hundreds of Daily Meal readers to get their take on the matter.
Late morning is tops according to brunch enthusiasts
Of the 622 people polled by the Daily Meal, a resounding 48.87%, or 304 respondents, cite 11 a.m. as the prime time for brunch. With 23.15% of the vote, 10 a.m. is the next most popular start time for a brunch session. These times are popular because they're not too early, meaning diners can get a sufficient amount of beauty sleep, but they're early enough that no one feels rushed to finish their meal in an expedient manner.
Of those surveyed, 17.36% of people choose to attend brunch at noon precisely. While not quite as popular as earlier start times, noon is great for big brunch gatherings to ensure everyone's individual schedule is accommodated. Next in line is 1 p.m., which garnered 8.04% of the vote. Only 16 people, or 2.57% of those polled, enjoy eating brunch as late as 2 p.m., though they're in good company, as Eater claims this is the best brunching time because you'll likely wait less time to be seated. Late brunches can be a blessing after a wild Saturday night when it might take you just a little bit longer to get up and go on Sunday morning. No matter what time the meal takes place, there's nothing more satisfying than enjoying brunch in good company.