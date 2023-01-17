Daily Meal Survey: When Is The Best Time To Have Brunch?

There are few experiences more beloved in life than a good brunch session. This iconic in-between meal, perfect for families, friends, and loved ones, features a variety of tasty dishes. You and your crew can feast on things like eggs benedict, Belgian waffles, quiche, breakfast burritos, French toast, or sausage and biscuits, all with a mimosa or Bloody Mary on the side (per MasterClass). And while amazing food is an integral part of a great brunch, the experience itself is also a huge draw.

According to The Washington Post, the writer who is believed to have coined the term 'brunch' (Guy Beringer writing for Hunter's Weekly in 1895) described the affair as "cheerful, sociable and inciting," and claimed it was capable of putting a person in "good temper." Brunch sessions are also known to be long, languorous affairs, which is why most people schedule them over the weekend. Beringer was a proponent of Sunday brunch, and it seems Sunday is still a popular day for the meal based on Google search trends, with Saturday a close second. As for the best time to enjoy brunch, we polled hundreds of Daily Meal readers to get their take on the matter.