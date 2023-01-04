Beyond Meat's Premium Plant-Based Steak Will Hit Costco Shelves This Month
One of the most well-recognized names in the world of plant-based meat alternatives is Beyond Meat. The company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, who hoped to reduce emissions caused by livestock in order to disrupt climate change, via The New York Times. His other goal was to create a meat-like product that tasted good enough to enjoy in place of a hamburger.
Today, Beyond Meat products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and sold online. And, according to VeggL, you can grab the plant-based protein at several fast-food chains, including Denny's, Del Taco, TGI Fridays, and A&W. Some chains — like KFC and Taco Bell — have previously experimented with adding Beyond Meat products to their menus, so there may be even more options in the future.
Whether you follow a vegan diet or are just looking to try something new, anyone looking to incorporate a little extra plant-based protein into their meals will now be able to find Beyond Meat's steak bites at Costco stores.
Customers can grab a bag of steak bites
Over 50 Costco locations in the Southwestern U.S. will begin carrying Beyond Meat's steak products, reports Fox Business News. Stores in New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Southern California, and Colorado will have Beyond Steak Plant-Based Seared Tips available to purchase later this month. This is the company's first plant-based steak product.
You can enjoy every bite knowing the health benefits. Beyond Meat states that plant-based steak bites contain 21 grams of protein in each serving, are low in saturated fats, and contain no cholesterol, GMOs, antibiotics, or hormones. The food even made Time's 2022 list of "Best Inventions."
The plant-based steak bites can be swapped into any recipe that typically uses shredded steak, including tacos, Philly Cheesesteaks, breakfast burritos, and more. Beyond Meat's website states that the bites cook fully from frozen in just five minutes, using either an air fryer or skillet on the stove. A full list of locations carrying Beyond Meat products — including Costco stores selling the steak bites — can be found on the company's website.