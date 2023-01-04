Beyond Meat's Premium Plant-Based Steak Will Hit Costco Shelves This Month

One of the most well-recognized names in the world of plant-based meat alternatives is Beyond Meat. The company was founded in 2009 by Ethan Brown, who hoped to reduce emissions caused by livestock in order to disrupt climate change, via The New York Times. His other goal was to create a meat-like product that tasted good enough to enjoy in place of a hamburger.

Today, Beyond Meat products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and sold online. And, according to VeggL, you can grab the plant-based protein at several fast-food chains, including Denny's, Del Taco, TGI Fridays, and A&W. Some chains — like KFC and Taco Bell — have previously experimented with adding Beyond Meat products to their menus, so there may be even more options in the future.

Whether you follow a vegan diet or are just looking to try something new, anyone looking to incorporate a little extra plant-based protein into their meals will now be able to find Beyond Meat's steak bites at Costco stores.