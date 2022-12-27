Ross Mathews Vowed Not To Give Up Flavor On His Weight-Loss Journey - Exclusive

If Ross Mathews doesn't support the word "diet," how did he manage to maintain nutritious habits throughout his weight-loss journey?

"Flavor is mandatory, texture is mandatory, and we can't have these strict rules where they say, 'This is unacceptable to eat. These foods are off limits,'" he told The Daily Meal. That's where WeightWatchers comes in, "because it allows you to not have to break up with anything."

Mathews likens dieting to a former relationship with an ex that you just can't quit — which leads to a vicious cycle of unhealthy choices. The celebrity interviewer claimed that once he "broke up" with foods he craved, such as pizza, bread, or chips, he would often "get back together" with them — "because that's what happens when you miss your ex," he said. When you try to cut out something you want completely, you're likely to overindulge when you allow yourself an exception.

Instead, Mathews advises anyone looking to improve their lifestyle not to ditch all of the meals they love, but rather understand that "holding yourself accountable" through moderation will allow room for success. As long as you "keep track of everything," there's no reason to deprive yourself of sweets and carbs — and you can still have all the flavors you crave.

