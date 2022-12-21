Ina Garten Reminds Ross Mathews Of His Mom In The Sweetest Way - Exclusive

Ross Mathews told The Daily Meal that Ina Garten signed a book for him when she appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and he described her as "wonderful." "She reminds me of my mom. My mom had that same bob, and my mom's love language was food, same as me, same as Ina, and my mom loved Ina Garten," Mathews said.

The "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant sadly lost his mother back in May 2020 due to breast cancer (per Good Housekeeping). Mathews took to Instagram when she passed, writing that he "can't imagine a world without her." But he got a reminder of what it was like to spend time with her during Garten's appearance on the show. "It almost felt like for a minute I could feel my mom being there," he said. Along with this tear-jerking sentiment, Mathews explained that Garten also influences the WeightWatchers member and ambassador's cooking videos (known as "Rossipes") by inspiring him to incorporate his husband, Wellington, into the posts.

"I love that she cooks for Jeffrey, her husband. I cook for my husband, Wellington," Mathews said. "Every video that I make with WeightWatchers, I try to have Wellington there in the end, to taste it." If you are going to be influenced by anyone in the food industry, Ina Garten is an amazing choice!



