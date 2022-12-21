Ina Garten Reminds Ross Mathews Of His Mom In The Sweetest Way - Exclusive
The Barefoot Contessa can do no wrong in our eyes. Ina Garten is a mogul in the culinary world for a reason, with her warming personality and classic recipes. The Food Network star has made a multitude of television appearances, from "Be My Guest" to "The Chew," and more recently, "The Drew Barrymore Show." During an exclusive interview with The Daily Meal, celebrity host Ross Mathews revealed that she made the "perfect scrambled eggs" with actress Drew Barrymore. What we would've done to be a fly on the wall behind the scenes of that segment!
Mathews, also known as a host of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," disclosed that he adores Ina Garten just as much as the rest of us. "The Drew Barrymore Show" co-host explained that he hadn't met the Barefoot Contessa until this year, but he and Barrymore had "been dorking out [about] her forever." Mathews continued, "Last month, she came and did an entire hour with us, and Drew and I were in absolute heaven." Garten has inspired the television personality in more ways than one — it turns out, she reminds him of someone particularly special.
Mathews' mom passed away in May 2020
Ross Mathews told The Daily Meal that Ina Garten signed a book for him when she appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show," and he described her as "wonderful." "She reminds me of my mom. My mom had that same bob, and my mom's love language was food, same as me, same as Ina, and my mom loved Ina Garten," Mathews said.
The "Celebrity Big Brother" contestant sadly lost his mother back in May 2020 due to breast cancer (per Good Housekeeping). Mathews took to Instagram when she passed, writing that he "can't imagine a world without her." But he got a reminder of what it was like to spend time with her during Garten's appearance on the show. "It almost felt like for a minute I could feel my mom being there," he said. Along with this tear-jerking sentiment, Mathews explained that Garten also influences the WeightWatchers member and ambassador's cooking videos (known as "Rossipes") by inspiring him to incorporate his husband, Wellington, into the posts.
"I love that she cooks for Jeffrey, her husband. I cook for my husband, Wellington," Mathews said. "Every video that I make with WeightWatchers, I try to have Wellington there in the end, to taste it." If you are going to be influenced by anyone in the food industry, Ina Garten is an amazing choice!
You can join WeightWatchers on the website or head to Ross Mathews' Instagram page to keep up with his latest projects.