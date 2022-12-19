Ross Mathews Digs Deep Into His Weight-Loss Journey - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to start out by talking about the holidays. What are your plans so far? Are you hosting? What's going on?

I'll be in Palm Springs where it's paradise. It's 75 [degrees] on Christmas Day. It's not exactly like the storybook, but it's my home. I'll be in my home with my dogs, with my husband, and I'll be having a bunch of friends. My brother will be there as well, but I want it to be casual. We did Thanksgiving there too, and the only thing mandatory was that everyone was in pajamas.

That's definitely a good tradition to have. I don't think I've ever worn real clothes except for Christmas Eve.

Yeah. I like it to be casual. It's been a tough few years. Everyone has gone through it. We're here now, so I want to have a good casual time with loved ones. It sounds so cheese fest, but I totally mean it.

Absolutely. What's on the menu for your guests? What do you plan on doing?

Well, I do cook. I love to cook. I cook every day. I call everything I make "Rosscipes." I try to crack the code. I work with WeightWatchers. I've lost 60 pounds and spent a couple years holding strong, maintaining. What I've learned is that nothing's off the menu. We'll never have that "do not allow carbs in this house" idea. It's not like that.

It's about moderation, having a little bit of this, a little bit of that. What I like to do is try to crack the code on these holiday recipes I love so I can have more of them. That's why the most recent one I put out was a spin on my nana's famous potatoes. Instead of potatoes, I used cauliflower, and I used some ingredients with lower points. Catch up on a point here or there, and it all adds up. We can go throughout the holidays without missing our favorite traditional flavors. Nothing's off limits.