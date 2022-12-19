Daily Meal Asks: What's Your Go-To Egg Poaching Method?

Poached eggs, aka the key to the perfect eggs benedict, or the best way to "put an egg on it," have a notoriously finicky cooking method. There might be nothing more frustrating than trying to poach an egg before you've even had a cup of coffee and ending up with a trail of stringy egg whites chasing the yolk around a pot.

In fact, it's so notoriously difficult that there are an endless number of how-tos online (including our own) that all seem to proclaim the greatness of their own perfectly honed method. Home goods companies have gotten in on the fun too and released creative egg gadgets to help make poaching eggs more approachable. Some of these rely on the simplicity of using a microwave, while others just make the classic boiling water method more accessible with unique pans and molds. Like all good trends, TikTok has joined the party as well, as influencers have shared their own Instant Pot hacks for poaching eggs.

The point is, that there are so many "expert" opinions out there on the matter of poaching eggs it can be hard to know which is actually the best. So, we asked our readers what their go-to egg poaching methods were to see whose advice is actually being followed out there in the real world.