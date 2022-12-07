Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Rolling Out Their First Ever Plant-Based Spread

Cream cheese is pretty popular in the United States. Statista reports that in 2021, consumers spent around $238 million on the spread, and nearly 75% of American households had eaten cream cheese. Philadelphia cream cheese, which is owned by Kraft Heinz, was also reportedly the most purchased brand. Though it may be popular, the company found that not all customers were able to find what they were looking for in the grocery store.

According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, the company found that consumers were not satisfied with the current offerings in the plant-based spread market. The company conducted a survey and found that under half of the people purchasing plant-based spreads were not repeat customers. Now, Philadelphia will release a vegan, cream cheese-like spread in order to appeal to customers who are looking to cut dairy from their diets but still crave a creamy spread for their food.