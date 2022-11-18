The Part Of The Turkey You Should Never Ignore, According To Bobby Flay

During a recent appearance on "Today," the anchors questioned Bobby Flay if the holiday feast is like his big game moment of the year. While the celebrated chef seems prepared to put all his cooking knowledge through the wringer, the reality is that those years of experience make him the culinary expert that people trust. As home cooks prepare to create their own legendary feast, Flay has opened the oven to some valuable insight.

Over the years, Flay has shared how to carve a turkey, the secrets to roasting a turkey, and a variety of other helpful cooking techniques. While he swears about the usefulness of warm chicken stock to warm up various side dishes, he told Today.com that properly resting a turkey can help recirculate the juices and keep it from getting dry. Although that cooking hack helps to avoid the dry bird, it is only part of the story. Beyond the enticing visual that a golden, roasted turkey offers on the holiday table, it puts one part of the turkey on display. For Flay, a beautifully rendered, crispy turkey skin should never be ignored. Cultivating that succulent perfection is a different story.