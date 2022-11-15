The Clever Technique Bobby Flay Uses To Keep Thanksgiving Dinner Warm

As many home cooks prepare for the Thanksgiving feast, the meal is more than just a simple Sunday dinner. From more people gathering to the bounty of food offerings, the table might resemble the entirety of the restaurant menu. While some might turn to iconic hotlines for cooking assistance, or a meal prep service, or head to a restaurant, the reality is that a tasty holiday meal does not have to be overwhelming.

Although grandma might have made the food extravaganza look effortless, the reality is that meal prep, planning, and a few hacks can make even the novice home cook look like an experienced chef. Food Network compiled 10 "sanity saving" tips to make the event less stressful. Ideas like using the slow cooker as a food warmer, a thermos as a gravy warmer, and even an ice chest as a refrigerator make sense. The concept is to see other items around the kitchen and the house as secondary or tertiary uses. Even if some people in cooler climates use the snow drift outside the back door in a pinch or turn that pancake griddle into a roll warmer, the idea is to keep the stress off the table because a solution from Chef Bobby Flay is within reach.