We’ve all seen it on budget-friendly sushi menus and at grocery stores across America: imitation crab. Sometimes called “crab stick” or simply “krab,” this ambiguous food item doesn’t even try to disguise that it isn’t the real thing. It’s right in the name; this food product is an imitation. But if it’s not crab — then what is imitation crab? And should we really even be eating something that is so blatantly artificial?