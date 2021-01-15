Air Fryer Crab Rangoon

Combine the lump crabmeat, cream for brushing cheese, scallions, sesame oil, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth.

To assemble, take a wonton wrapper and place 1 scant teaspoon of filling in the center of the wrapper. (Do not overfill.) With a finger dipped in water, moisten the edges of 2 adjacent sides of the wrapper. Fold in half to form a triangle. Place the filled triangle on a plate or baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining filling until all the wonton wrappers have been filled. (Uncooked rangoons can be wrapped and kept frozen for 1 to 2 weeks. Do not thaw before cooking.)

Preheat the air fryer to 350F. To cook, brush the rangoons lightly with oil on both sides and arrange in batches in the air fryer basket, 6 to 8 at a time. Cook the rangoons until crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Garnish the cooked crab rangoons with sliced scallions and serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce.