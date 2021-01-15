  1. Home
Air Fryer Crab Rangoon

January 15, 2021 | 4:16pm
A staple appetizer on Chinese food menus
Courtesy of Emily Paster

If you're like us, you can't have Chinese food without ordering crab Rangoon. The fried wonton wrappers, stuffed with lump crabmeat and cream cheese, are nothing short of take-out perfection. This easy to follow recipes shows you how to make a batch at home using an air fryer. 

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, author of Epic Air Fryer Cookbook:00 Inspired Recipes That Take Air-Frying in Deliciously Exciting New Directions

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
399
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 5 Ounces lump crabmeat, drained and patted with paper towels to remove excess liquid
  • 4 Ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 2 scallions, white and green parts only, sliced, plus more for garnish
  • 1 1/2 Teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Kosher salt and pepper
  • 24 wonton wrappers (2 inch), thawed if frozen
  • 3 Tablespoons vegetable oil

Directions

Combine the lump crabmeat, cream for brushing cheese, scallions, sesame oil, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper to taste in a medium bowl. Stir until the mixture is completely smooth.

To assemble, take a wonton wrapper and place 1 scant teaspoon of filling in the center of the wrapper. (Do not overfill.) With a finger dipped in water, moisten the edges of 2 adjacent sides of the wrapper. Fold in half to form a triangle. Place the filled triangle on a plate or baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Repeat with the remaining filling until all the wonton wrappers have been filled. (Uncooked rangoons can be wrapped and kept frozen for 1 to 2 weeks. Do not thaw before cooking.)

Preheat the air fryer to 350F. To cook, brush the rangoons lightly with oil on both sides and arrange in batches in the air fryer basket, 6 to 8 at a time. Cook the rangoons until crisp and golden, about 10 minutes. Garnish the cooked crab rangoons with sliced scallions and serve immediately with your favorite dipping sauce.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving399
Total Fat13g19%
Sugar0.6gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol41mg14%
Protein14g27%
Carbs57g19%
Vitamin A58µg6%
Vitamin B120.6µg26.9%
Vitamin C1mg2%
Vitamin E2mg10%
Vitamin K9µg8%
Calcium80mg8%
Fiber2g8%
Folate (food)29µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)142µg35%
Folic acid66µgN/A
Iron4mg19%
Magnesium28mg7%
Monounsaturated6gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus137mg20%
Polyunsaturated2gN/A
Potassium166mg4%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.9%
Sodium708mg30%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg42.3%
Water53gN/A
Zinc1mg13%
